Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Up 3.9%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.05). 158,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 111,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.98).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.15) per share, with a total value of £5,083.65 ($6,610.73). Also, insider Richard King acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £3,528 ($4,587.78).

