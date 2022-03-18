Obtala (LON:OBT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.90. The company has a market cap of £28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

About Obtala (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

