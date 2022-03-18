OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $144.03

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.03 and last traded at $144.03, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $185.25.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. Equities analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

