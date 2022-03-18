Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 15.08.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 5.29 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 4.66 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.40.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

