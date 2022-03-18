Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
