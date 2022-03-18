Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Oatly Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

OTLY stock opened at 5.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 4.66 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of 6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of 10.40.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

