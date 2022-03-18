O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.