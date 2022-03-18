O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.
O3 Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OQMGF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.