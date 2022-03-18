NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $5,100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,924.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.04. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,363.32 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5,199.72.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,300,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in NVR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

