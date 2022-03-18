Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Trading Down 2.8%

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.62 and last traded at $94.68. 677,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,102,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,038,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,114,000 after purchasing an additional 572,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.