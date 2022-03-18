Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells $67,796.78 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,036. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

