NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.39 or 0.06904925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1,486.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,402.48 or 0.99869914 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

