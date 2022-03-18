Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.35. Nucor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,553. Nucor has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

