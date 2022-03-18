Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.65

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.65 and last traded at $139.52, with a volume of 8213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.52.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Get Nucor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.