Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.