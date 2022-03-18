Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.