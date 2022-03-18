NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.75

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

