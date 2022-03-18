Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.91

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.91 and traded as high as C$42.66. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.14, with a volume of 601,257 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.71.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.16%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.