North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 180,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,245. The company has a market cap of $429.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,465,000. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

