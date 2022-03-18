Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Shares of NOAH opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53. Noah has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

