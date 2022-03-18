Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.
Shares of NOAH opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53. Noah has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.29.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.