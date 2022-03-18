Nimesh Patel Sells 5,341 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($159.95), for a total value of £656,943 ($854,282.18).
Shares of SPX stock opened at £128.70 ($167.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of £147.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a one year low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a one year high of £172.25 ($223.99). The stock has a market cap of £9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) per share. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
