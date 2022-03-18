NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.66.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

