NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.79.

NYSE:NKE opened at $127.41 on Thursday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

