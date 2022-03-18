Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 1,060,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMAF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Nihon M&A Center has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

