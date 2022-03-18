Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
