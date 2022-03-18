Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,142.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

