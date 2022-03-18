Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Newpark Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million.

NR opened at $4.12 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,776,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 63.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,685,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,779 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth $6,025,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 169,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

