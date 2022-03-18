Newfound Research LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.72. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

