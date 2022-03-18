Newfound Research LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 0.53% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 31,822 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,854,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $42.00 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.