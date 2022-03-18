Newfound Research LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,254,000 after acquiring an additional 658,781 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

