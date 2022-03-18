Newfound Research LLC Buys 125 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,465 shares of company stock worth $7,279,708. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.19. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.09 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

