Newfound Research LLC Acquires 70 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $417.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.78 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.98 and its 200-day moving average is $410.18.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

