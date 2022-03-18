Newfound Research LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 149,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,260. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

