Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after purchasing an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

