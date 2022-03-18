Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 344,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $63.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

