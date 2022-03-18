Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 537.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

