Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 56 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

NYSE:APD opened at $228.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average is $276.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.