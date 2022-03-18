Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cactus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,777,000.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Cactus stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.