Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 208 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 866.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,438,580 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $168,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $115.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,691,260. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

