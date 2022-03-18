New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.21. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 6,019 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.
About New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ)
