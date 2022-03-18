New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

