New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,277,000 after purchasing an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $602.67. 1,809,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $246.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.