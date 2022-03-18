New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,381. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

