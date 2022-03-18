New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 121.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 38,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 66.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

