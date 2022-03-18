New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

