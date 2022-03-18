New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

