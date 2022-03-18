New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,400 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,758,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,923. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

