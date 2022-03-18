New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.