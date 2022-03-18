New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $141.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.31.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

