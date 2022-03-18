New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 181.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after acquiring an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,823 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $282.95. 1,799,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

