New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,143,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

