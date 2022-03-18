New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $10.66 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.69. 102,312,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,719,906. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

