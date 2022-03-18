New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $274.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.82.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

